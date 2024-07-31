Former India Cricketer & Coach Anshuman Gaekwad Passes Away At 71 After Long Battle With Blood Cancer

Shantha Rangaswamy (centre) and Anshuman Gaekwad cleared of conflict of interest | PTI

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India.

He was also the coach of the Indian team that finished runners-up at the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy.

Gaekwad was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London before returning back to the country last month.

The BCCI gave Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad's treatment and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also did their bid to help the cricketer.

Gaekwad has also played 205 first-class matches in a career spanning 22 years.

He later took over as coach of the Indian team. His glorious moments came at Sharjah in 1998 and in a Test match at Ferozeshah Kotla when Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.