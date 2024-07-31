 Former India Cricketer & Coach Anshuman Gaekwad Passes Away At 71 After Long Battle With Blood Cancer
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFormer India Cricketer & Coach Anshuman Gaekwad Passes Away At 71 After Long Battle With Blood Cancer

Former India Cricketer & Coach Anshuman Gaekwad Passes Away At 71 After Long Battle With Blood Cancer

Gaekwad was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London before returning back to the country last month.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Shantha Rangaswamy (centre) and Anshuman Gaekwad cleared of conflict of interest | PTI

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India.

He was also the coach of the Indian team that finished runners-up at the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy.

Gaekwad was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London before returning back to the country last month.

The BCCI gave Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad's treatment and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also did their bid to help the cricketer.

Gaekwad has also played 205 first-class matches in a career spanning 22 years.

He later took over as coach of the Indian team. His glorious moments came at Sharjah in 1998 and in a Test match at Ferozeshah Kotla when Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former India Cricketer & Coach Anshuman Gaekwad Passes Away At 71 After Long Battle With Blood...

Former India Cricketer & Coach Anshuman Gaekwad Passes Away At 71 After Long Battle With Blood...

'It's A Girl': USA Swimmer Ryan Murphy's Wife Informs Him Through Placard After Bronze Medal Win At...

'It's A Girl': USA Swimmer Ryan Murphy's Wife Informs Him Through Placard After Bronze Medal Win At...

India's Stylish Athletes At Paris Olympics 2024: From Manu Bhaker & Neeraj Chopra To Manika Batra

India's Stylish Athletes At Paris Olympics 2024: From Manu Bhaker & Neeraj Chopra To Manika Batra

Paris Olympics: Emmanuel Macron Under Fire After Pics Of France President's 'Steamy Kiss' With...

Paris Olympics: Emmanuel Macron Under Fire After Pics Of France President's 'Steamy Kiss' With...

MotoGP To Return To Buddh International Circuit In 2025 After Signing New Contract With UP Govt

MotoGP To Return To Buddh International Circuit In 2025 After Signing New Contract With UP Govt