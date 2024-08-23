Former Boxing Champion Amir Khan Puts New Wedding Venue For Sale For £12.5 Million

Amir Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former world boxing champion Amir Khan has put up his all-purpose events venue in his Bolton hometown for sale, only three months after it was launched. The 37-year-old took to his official handle on X on Friday (August 23, 2024) and announced that he would like to sell his wedding hall for £12.5 million.

The massive property belonging to the British athlete consists of four floors, including three dedicated wedding floors and a terrace for events. Additionally, the parking can accommodate at least 200 vehicles and has asked the interested ones to contact him at Enquiries@khanboxing.co.uk.

I would like to clarify that although I am in the process of selling the property, The Balmayna continues to operate without interruption. The business is flourishing, experiencing significant demand for weddings and events, and our schedule is rapidly filling with bookings… https://t.co/leZ6kqHuij — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 23, 2024

Khan stated on X:

"I am looking to sell my wedding hall for £12.5 million. The property features four floors, including three dedicated wedding floors and a rooftop events terrace. Additionally, there is parking available at both the front and rear, accommodating up to 200 vehicles. Interested parties may contact me via email at Enquiries@khanboxing.co.uk."

After putting it up for sale, the retired athlete wrote:

"I would like to clarify that although I am in the process of selling the property, The Balmayna continues to operate without interruption. The business is flourishing, experiencing significant demand for weddings and events, and our schedule is rapidly filling with bookings extending into 2026. All operations and reservations will proceed as intended."

Planning permission for the hotel construction came in 2013:

Meanwhile, Khan had invested in the property along with local businessman Mohammad Jaberansari. Although the planning permission had come in 2013, the project experienced numerous setbacks, according to various developments.

They had spent a whopping £10m on its construction. Jaberansari said, as quoted by BBC:

"These sorts of venues - you normally expect them near London, not in Bolton, but I would rather invest in my hometown."