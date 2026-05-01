Former AAP Leader Harbhajan Singh Moves High Court Against Punjab Government Over Security Withdrawal Decision

X

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government’s decision to withdraw his security cover, a move that has sparked political controversy and legal scrutiny.

The development comes days after the Punjab Police withdrew Singh’s security, reportedly soon after his exit from the AAP and switch to the BJP. According to reports, the decision triggered safety concerns, especially after protests broke out near his residence, with allegations of vandalism and threatening graffiti surfacing shortly after the security was removed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his petition, Harbhajan Singh has termed the withdrawal “arbitrary” and alleged that it was carried out without any fresh threat assessment or prior notice. He has also claimed that the move was politically motivated and left him and his family vulnerable. The plea seeks restoration of his security cover and questions the rationale behind the sudden decision.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a notice to the state government and directed authorities to ensure the safety of Singh and his family in the interim. The court has also asked the government to clarify the basis on which the security cover was withdrawn and whether proper procedures were followed. The case is expected to be heard further in the coming days.

As the matter now moves through the courts, the case highlights the intersection of politics, personal security, and due process, with the High Court’s final ruling likely to set an important precedent in similar cases involving public figures.