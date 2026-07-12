Forget Conor McGregor! Sophie Cunningham Shocks Fans With Surprise UFC 329 Ring Girl Appearance | Video

Sophie Cunningham/UFC/Instagram/X

Sophie Cunningham stole the spotlight at UFC 329 after making a surprise appearance as a guest ring card girl during the blockbuster event in Las Vegas. The Indiana Fever guard, one of the WNBA's biggest personalities, drew a huge reaction from fans as she walked around the Octagon carrying the round card before the opening round, adding an unexpected crossover moment to an already star-studded fight night.

Cunningham didn't stop at simply performing the traditional ring card duties. She recreated her now-viral pointing gesture that became one of the biggest sports memes of 2026, holding the pose inside the arena as the crowd erupted. The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the WNBA star for embracing the spotlight and bringing her signature personality to the UFC stage.

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Her appearance comes after a remarkable rise in popularity beyond basketball. Cunningham has become a recognizable figure in sports culture, thanks to her viral on-court moments and growing connection with the UFC.

The surprise cameo added another memorable moment to UFC 329, headlined by Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return against Max Holloway. While the main event ended in disappointment for McGregor following an early leg injury, Cunningham's Octagon walk became one of the most talked-about moments outside the fights themselves, earning widespread attention from both MMA and basketball fans.

With her popularity continuing to soar, Cunningham's successful UFC appearance has sparked speculation that more crossover opportunities could be on the horizon. Whether in combat sports, professional wrestling, or other major sporting events, the Indiana Fever star has shown she can captivate audiences well beyond the basketball court, making her one of the most recognizable athletes in American sports today.