For The Fourth Time, Somaiya Vidyavihar University’s Campus Courts Become India’s Arena For The AIU Inter-University Squash Tournament

Mumbai, March 9, 2026: The courts at Somaiya Vidyavihar University come alive as the AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament 2025–26 kicks off, bringing together 76 teams from 36 universities for five days of intense competition. Hosting the tournament for the fourth consecutive year, the tournament features 40 men’s teams and 36 women’s teams, with each match testing speed, agility, skill, and stamina, as players fight for victory and the pride of representing their institutions.

A Campus Where Students Train Like Athletes

The matches will unfold at Somaiya Sports Academy, where five professional squash courts host national-level competition and daily training. In India, squash facilities often cluster in private clubs. Shri Samir Somaiya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University and a squash enthusiast since his Cornell days, played an important role in shaping the campus’s world-class squash facilities, giving student-athletes a rare advantage. Training, practice, and national-level competition unfold within the same campus ecosystem where students attend classes, collaborate with peers, and build their academic futures.

Beyond the courts, the sports infrastructure supports athletes with professional-level warm-up areas, conditioning spaces, and recovery facilities designed to sustain high-intensity competition.

Aazaz Khan, Director of Somaiya Sports Academy, said, “Hosting the AIU Inter-University Squash Tournament for the fourth consecutive year reflects the strength of the sporting ecosystem we have built at Somaiya Sports Academy. We aim to provide student-athletes with facilities, coaching, and competitive exposure that match national standards. Events like this not only raise the level of university sport but also inspire young players on campus to pursue excellence, while building momentum for the 2026 FISU World University Squash Championship, set to take place in India this August with Somaiya Vidyavihar University as the proud host.”

From National to Global Stage

The tournament represents a 15-year effort by the Somaiya Trust to create a campus where sport plays an essential role in student development. Through sustained investment in infrastructure, coaching, and operations, the university has built an ecosystem where student-athletes train seriously while pursuing academic goals.

Prof. Ajay Kapoor, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, said, “Universities play a critical role in shaping not just academic excellence but also the character and resilience of young people. Competitions such as the AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament allow student-athletes to test themselves at the highest level while continuing their educational journey. Playing with teams from across India also strengthens the culture of university sport in the country.”

Later this year, Somaiya Vidyavihar University will host the FISU (International University Sports Federation) World University Squash Championship, welcoming student-athletes from more than 20 countries and strengthening its role in shaping the future of university sport in India.

Over the next five days, the courts showcase some of the country’s finest student squash players, reflecting the university’s belief that sport and education together shape discipline, ambition, and resilience among young people.

The detailed schedule, including match fixtures and venue information, will appear soon on the official tournament webpage. Students, participants, and sports enthusiasts can check for updates as Somaiya Vidyavihar University welcomes India’s top university squash talent.