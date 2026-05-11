'For People Who Don't Understand Colloquial Tamil': S. Badrinath Breaks Silence After Backlash Over Insensitive Remark On Krunal Pandya Sparks Controversy

Former India cricketer and commentator S. Badrinath issued a clarification on X after facing severe backlash for an allegedly insensitive remark during the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur.

The controversy erupted after viral clips from the live broadcast showed Badrinath commenting while Krunal Pandya was struggling with cramps on the field. Many viewers interpreted the remark as disrespectful toward the injured player, leading to widespread criticism across social media platforms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As outrage grew online, Badrinath responded through a post on X, attempting to explain the context behind his statement. He wrote, “Let him die there”… that’s not going to be my attitude. I will go and stretch him. Great gesture from Ryan Rickelton. Fair Play points should be given to him and MI for that. This is what I said on air, for people who don’t understand colloquial Tamil.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The controversy unfolded during a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter that saw RCB defeat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a tense last-over finish. Although the match itself delivered major drama on the field, the commentary debate quickly became one of the biggest talking points online.