Football Meets Cricket! Jude Bellingham Takes On Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq During The Hundred Clash | Video

Birmingham Phoenix/Instagram

Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq enjoyed a memorable off-field moment after he was seen bowling to Real Madrid and England football superstar Jude Bellingham during The Hundred clash between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire. The unique crossover between cricket and football quickly became a talking point, with fans delighted to see two stars from different sports sharing the spotlight.

Bellingham stepped onto the field for a light-hearted cricket session. Usman Tariq took the opportunity to test the footballer's batting skills, sending down a few deliveries as the crowd cheered the unlikely contest. The interaction drew smiles from players and spectators alike, creating one of the standout moments of the evening.

Videos of the exchange soon surfaced on social media, where fans praised the camaraderie between the two athletes. Bellingham appeared relaxed and eager to try his hand at cricket, while Tariq enjoyed the chance to bowl to one of world football's biggest names. The clip quickly went viral, attracting attention from both cricket and football communities.

The Hundred has become known for bringing together celebrities and sporting icons, and Bellingham's appearance added further excitement to the tournament. His presence at the Birmingham Phoenix versus Welsh Fire fixture generated significant buzz, with supporters hoping to catch a glimpse of the England midfielder during the match.

While the on-field action delivered plenty of entertainment, it was the unexpected face-off between Usman Tariq and Jude Bellingham that stole the headlines. The fun-filled crossover showcased the growing global appeal of cricket and highlighted how The Hundred continues to create memorable moments that extend beyond the boundary rope.