Football legend Diego Maradona passes away: Remembering the infamous 'Hand of God'

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

The 60-year-old had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday. He was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. The tests had revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player.

Maradona was also considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

In the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England, Maradona scored one of the most infamous goals in football history.

