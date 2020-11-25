Football legend Diego Maradona passes away: Remembering the infamous 'Hand of God'

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.
The 60-year-old had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday. He was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. The tests had revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.
As per a report, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.
Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player.
Maradona was also considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.
In the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England, Maradona scored one of the most infamous goals in football history.
No goals had been scored in the first half of the quarter-final, however, Argentina had the higher possession. Only six minutes into the second half came what was to to be known as the "Hand of God".
English midfielder Steve Hodge tried to clear a ball away from the box but passed the ball to Maradona. English goalkeeper Peter Shilton came out of his goal to punch the ball clear. But, Maradona reached it first and with his left hand guided the ball to the net. Referee Ali Bin Nasser claimed he did not see the offence and allowed the goal.
Meanwhile, only four minutes later, Maradona scored another goal and made it 2-0. His team won the game 2–1 and went on to win the World Cup with a victory over West Germany in the final. At the post-match press conference, Maradona said that the goal came from "the head of Maradona and the hand of God."
(With ANI inputs)
