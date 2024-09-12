'Flattened By Scrum': King Charles Jokes After Receiving Group Hug From New Zealand Black Ferns Rugby Team; Video

King Charles Receiving Group Hug From New Zealand Black Ferns Rugby Team | Image: X

King Charles had a delightful time when he hosted the New Zealand women's rugby team, the Black Ferns, at Buckingham Palace. They gave the King a warm group hug after he happily agreed to a playful invitation, saying "hug? Why not." This fun moment started with Ayesha Leti-I'iga, the team's winger, and soon all the players joined in, making the King laugh joyfully. The team was in Britain for a match against England's national rugby team.

During the event, King Charles gave a speech where he thanked the players and joked that their hug was "very healing." According to express.co.uk report, He also shared some news he will soon be going on his first major trip since his cancer diagnosis, visiting Australia and attending a Commonwealth leaders' summit in Samoa. Unfortunately, he won't be able to visit New Zealand as he had hoped, due to "doctor's orders."

Charles told the Kiwi guests, "I'm really sorry I can't come to New Zealand later in October, but I hope I can find another reason to visit soon."

At the reception, while other guests enjoyed champagne, the athletes chose to stick with fruit juice and water. The King lightened the mood with a joke about the drinks, saying he was glad to meet everyone, even if he couldn't offer them a drink himself.

During the event, Charles performed a hongi, a traditional Maori symbolic greeting of pressing of noses, with Allan Bunting, the Black Ferns’ head coach and director of rugby.