Fitistan To Celebrate 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas With Biggest Fitness Challenge As Tribute To War Heroes

Fitistan Ek Fit Bharat Team Launched 'The Kargil Tiger Hill Challenge' | Credits: FPJ

Fitisan Ek Fit Bharat, in association with the State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday launched the biggest fitness challenge to honour and pay tributes to Bravehearts who were martyred and sacrificed their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. The Kargil Tiger Hill Challenge will be the largest fitness challenge organized to celebrate India’s victory at the Kargil War or Kargil Vijay Diwas, starting from May 3 to July 26.

The fitness challenge will start and end on the same days as the duration of the 1999 Kargil War. The 85-day fitness challenge is divided into four phases and participants are expected to complete 630,000 steps by walking or running at the end of the challenge. The four phases are - Preparation For the Kargil War, March To Kargil, Assault On Kargil Hill and On Top of Kargil Hill.

The first phase of the fitness challenge will be for the first 30 days, starting from May 3rd to June 1st and participants should complete a minimum of 5000 steps every day. In the second phase, participants should achieve a minimum of 7,500 steps every day to complete 225,000 steps by July 1st.

In the penultimate phase, the minimum number of steps to be completed every day has increased to 10,000 steps and achieved a goal of 240,000 steps by July 5th. On the final day of the Kargil Tiger Hill Challenge, participants are expected to complete 15,000 steps in order to complete the goal of 630,000 steps.

It has been said that over 1 lakh people are expected to participate in the biggest fitness challenge organized by Fitistan Ek Fit Bharat. The participants should complete 527000 steps to qualify for a medal and 630,000 steps to be eligible for e-Certificates.

Inspiration behind organizing biggest fitness challenge

Fitistan Ek Fit Bharat co-founder Major Dr. Sunrendra Poonia, VSM (Ex-Special Forces) shed light on reason behind organizing the fitness challenge. He said that it is for the children of the soldiers who were martyed and sacrificed their lives in the war.

"I have met so many children of the martyrs during and after my service in the Indian army. So, I know and every year, as a soldier, we celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas. But I felt that this is the 25th anniversary. It is a silver jubilee. We should connect the country with fitness challenge. We should connect every citizen of the country with this." Poonia told Free Press Journal.

Former Special Forces Major emphasised the importance of promoting healthy lifestyle and motivating people to prioritize their health through the fitness challenge.

"when we run the movement Fitistan-Ek-Fit-Bharat, its purpose is also that every citizen of the country should be healthy and fit. Military people are healthy, fit, and generally happy. So, this was the purpose." Dr. Sunrendra Poonia said.

About Fitistan Ek Fit Bharat

Fitistan Ek Fit Bharat is a community driven initiative founded by Major Dr. Sunrendra Poonia, VSM (Ex-Special Forces) and former Miss India Shilpa Bhagat to bridge the gap between the desire and reality of being fit. Fitistan is aiming to inspire and educate people across all generations to be physically and mentally fit through various fitness programs and workshops.