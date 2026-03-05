First Visuals Out! Arjun Tendulkar's Heartfelt Varmala Moment With Saaniya Chandhok Goes Viral At Their Wedding In Mumbai; Video

rushiii_12/X

The first visuals from the much‑anticipated wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai have emerged online, capturing a heartfelt moment from their ceremony on March 5. In clips shared from the event, Arjun is seen placing the varmala, the traditional flower garland, around Saaniya’s neck, symbolising their union and respect for each other in front of friends, family and distinguished guests.

Set against a backdrop of grandeur at a luxury venue, the couple looked radiant as they exchanged garlands amid cheers from the crowd. This visual marks one of the most emotional highlights of the day, celebrated by a star‑studded guest list including cricketers, Bollywood personalities, and political figures.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The wedding of Arjun and Saaniya has been one of the most talked‑about social events of the year, with pre‑wedding festivities like mehendi and sangeet drawing widespread attention in the days leading up to March 5.

Fans and well‑wishers have taken to social media to share videos of the couple’s special moment, offering heartfelt congratulations as the newlyweds begin their life together.