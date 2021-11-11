First-ever Yogasana Championships kicks off in Bhubaneshwar

Odisha is hosting the first-ever Physical National Yogasana Sports Championships in Bhubaneswar which got underway on Thursday with a vibrant opening ceremony in presence of 560 young athletes from 30 states aiming high for 50 medals in a uniquely designed competition.

R. Vineel Krishna, IAS Commissioner Cum Secretary, Sports and Youth Services department, Odisha encouraged and motivated the athletes during the opening ceremony.

Udith Sheth, NYSF President, Jaideep Aarya, NYSF General Secretary, Prafulla Kumar Mishra, Umang Dawn, and Sasmita Samanta (KIIT University) were also present at the ceremony.

Organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) in association with the Government of Odisha from November 11 to 13, the competition is a stepping stone in the direction of making Yogasana a part of the prestigious Olympics platform.

Yogasana sport for both male and female categories has been included in Khelo India Youth Games, 2021.

The Government of India's recognition makes NYSF eligible for financial assistance for the conduct of national championships in all the categories, viz. Senior, Junior, and Sub-junior and participation in international sporting events.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 04:52 PM IST