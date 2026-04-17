'Firse Algorithm Ka Galti Hoga': Virat Kohli's Viral 'Like' On German Influencer LizLaz's Post Triggers Meme Fest Online Amid IPL 2026

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Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has once again found himself at the center of social media chatter, this time over his alleged interaction with a post by German influencer LizLaz. The incident, which revolves around Kohli reportedly liking one of her bold photos, quickly went viral and sparked a wave of humorous reactions online.

According to reports, eagle-eyed fans noticed the interaction on Instagram, and screenshots soon began circulating across platforms. What might have otherwise gone unnoticed turned into a trending topic, with netizens flooding comment sections and meme pages with witty takes on the situation.

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The internet, known for its quick humor, turned the moment into a meme fest, with playful comments and exaggerated reactions dominating the discourse.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Kohli has been caught in a similar social media frenzy. In the past, the cricketer had addressed a controversy involving an accidental ‘like’ on Avneet Kaur's post, explaining that such interactions can sometimes occur due to algorithmic glitches while browsing feeds. This history has only added another layer to the current situation, with fans divided between taking the moment lightly and speculating about its authenticity.

For now, the episode remains another example of how even the smallest social media activity involving celebrities can snowball into a full-blown internet conversation, blending fandom, humor, and speculation in equal measure.