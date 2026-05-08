Finn Allen Smashes His Maiden IPL 2026 Century As KKR Beat DC Comfortably By 8 Wickets In One-Sided Chase

Finn Allen | X

Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets after a stunning unbeaten century from Finn Allen in IPL 2026 on Friday. Chasing 143 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, KKR reached the target easily with eight wickets in hand and plenty of overs remaining.

Finn Allen played a brilliant innings and completed his maiden IPL century in style by smashing a six. The New Zealand batter remained unbeaten on 100 after dominating the Delhi bowlers throughout the chase.

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KKR lost captain Ajinkya Rahane early after he was run out for 13, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi also departed cheaply. However, Allen completely took control of the match with aggressive strokeplay from the start.

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The right-hander hammered boundaries all around the ground and finished his innings with nine sixes and five fours. Cameron Green supported him well from the other end with an unbeaten 32.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals struggled to build partnerships after being asked to bat first. Pathum Nissanka scored a quick half-century and made 50 off 29 balls, but wickets kept falling regularly.

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Ashutosh Sharma added 39 runs lower down the order, while KL Rahul scored 23. Delhi eventually finished at 142/8 in 20 overs. For KKR, Anukul Roy and Kartik Tyagi picked up two wickets each, while Sunil Narine and Cameron Green chipped in with one wicket apiece.

The win gave KKR an important boost in the IPL 2026 points table, while Delhi Capitals were left disappointed after another poor batting performance at home.