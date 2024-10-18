 FINALLY! Pakistan Crush England By 152 Runs, Register 1st Test Win At Home After 1348 Days
Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan bagged 11 and 9 wickets haul in the match

Suraj Alva
Updated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Image: X

Pakistan finally ended their losing streak in test cricket after crushing England by 152 Runs in the second test in Multan. Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan were the chief destructors with 11 and 9 wickets haul respectively. The win was also ended skipper Shan Masood's winless run.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Highlights

Batting first Pakistan posted 366 runs on baord with Kamran Ghulam scoring a fine century on a surface which was difficult to bat. The other batsmen did get start and provided support to Ghulam to help the side get to a score which we felt was par at that time.

England began their 1st innings brilliantly and looked to be crusing at 211 for 2 at one stage. Howeveer the departure of Joe Root and Ben Duckett, saw the visitors giving away the advantage. For Pakistan off spinner Sajid Khan was the star wiith the ball finishing with 7 wickets.

Afetr getting a decent lead of 75 runs Pakistan kept losing wickets in their second innings and were in a spot of bother 156 for 8. Agha batted brilliantly with the tail and stretched their lead to almost 300.

England had a huge task in hand on a wicket which was turning. The batting lineup struggled to tackle Noman Ali who finished with 8 wickets, while Sajid added two more wickets. The two spinners picked all 20 wickets and have helped Pakistan level the series.

