FIH World Cup: India Women Secure Historic 6-1 Victory Over South Africa | X - TheHockeyIndia

Amstelveen, Aug 18: The Indian women's hockey team crushed South Africa 6-1 to register its first win of the ongoing FIH World Cup here on Tuesday.

India secure record World Cup win

Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Deepika, Lalremsiami and Sakashi Rani found the net to give India their biggest win in a World Cup.

Kayla de Waal scored the lone goal for South Africa in the fourth quarter.

Next challenge against England

The Indian team had headed into the contest high on confidence, having held Olympic silver medallists China 2-2 in its opening clash.

They will take on England next.

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