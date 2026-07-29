FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Vs Pakistan Clash on August 19; Check India Men's And Women's Full Schedule

India Vs Pakistan Clash on August 19; Check India Men's And Women's Full Schedule | X

When India and Pakistan face each other on the hockey field, it is never just another group stage match. It is a contest filled with history, fierce rivalry and national pride.

Fans can expect another exciting chapter when the two teams meet at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in the Netherlands on August 19 with both sides aiming to make a strong statement in the tournament.

The 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup will see both the men's and women's tournaments being held at the same time from August 15 to August 30 with Belgium and the Netherlands serving as co-hosts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All of India's group stage matches for both the men's and women's teams will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen in Netherlands.

One of the biggest matches of the tournament will be the India vs Pakistan clash in the men's competition on August 19. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India has been placed in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales.

The team will begin its campaign against Wales on August 15 (4:00 PM IST), followed by England on August 17 (6:30 PM IST), before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on August 19 (6:30 PM IST).

The Indian women's team is also in Pool D, where it will face China, South Africa and England. India will open its campaign against China on August 16 (4:30 PM IST), play South Africa on August 18 (6:30 PM IST) and conclude the group stage against England on August 20 (6:30 PM IST).

India Men's Hockey Team Schedule (Pool D)

August 15: India vs Wales - 4:00 PM IST

August 17: India vs England - 6:30 PM IST

August 19: India vs Pakistan - 6:30 PM IST

India Women's Hockey Team Schedule (Pool D)

August 16: India vs China - 4:30 PM IST

August 18: India vs South Africa - 6:30 PM IST

August 20: India vs England - 6:30 PM IST

Read Also Indian Women's Hockey Team Leaves For Europe Ahead Of FIH World Cup 2026 Preparations

The top teams from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage, which begins on August 22. Classification and crossover matches will follow before the tournament concludes with the men's and women's finals on August 30.