FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: How to book online tickets, prices for quadrennial championship in Odisha

The online sale of tickets for the much-anticipated FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 began on Thursday.

The event scheduled to be held between January 13 2023 to January 29 2023 will witness 16 top teams battle it out for the coveted trophy at state-of-the-art venues in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Odisha is hosting the quadrennial world championship from January 13 to 29 for the second consecutive time.

The matches will be played at two venues — Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Online sales of the tickets can be booked on ( www.insider.in ). For more details visit help@insider.in

The tickets can be booked online starting at 1 pm (IST) on Thursday, November 24.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik purchased the first ticket of the Hockey World Cup from Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Wednesday.

Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. @DilipTirkey presented the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha with the first ticket for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 @sports_odisha @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/lrtWNzXx9q — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 23, 2022

Prices

The tickets for India matches are available at Rs 500 for the West Stand, Rs 400 for the East Stand, and Rs 200 for the North and South Stands.

Meanwhile, the ticket for non-India matches will cost Rs 500 for the West Stand, Rs 200 for the East Stand, and Rs 100 for the North and South Stands.

The spectators will have to redeem the online tickets for a physical ticket at the tournament box office of the stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

A person can purchase only two tickets. Over 24 matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and another 20 matches will be played in Rourkela.