FIFA's Folarin Balogun Controversy Threatens Football's Integrity, Says Ethics Chief As Political Meddling Allegations Surface | X

The controversy surrounding FIFA's handling of the Folarin Balogun disciplinary issue has raised fundamental questions about the integrity of football and the role of ethics in sport, according to Christoph Glaser, Director of the World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB).

WFEB is a global foundation based in Belgium, co-founded by humanitarian leader Sri Sri Ravishankar and they hold their primary advocacy conferences at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Glaser said the incident was unprecedented not because disciplinary decisions have never been reviewed, but because of the alleged involvement of political influence in the process.

"In football history, suspensions have occasionally been reduced or modified after review," Glaser said. "Even at the World Cup, there was an instance in 1962 when a Brazilian player was allowed to play despite receiving a red card. But what makes this situation unprecedented is the reported involvement of the head of a government directly contacting the FIFA president."

While declining to judge whether the original red card shown to Balogun was correct, Glaser stressed that the larger issue was the message such developments send about the sanctity of sporting rules.

"Existing rules seem not to matter if they can be bent according to someone's liking," he said. "That leaves many people with a bad taste."

Glaser noted that football occupies a unique place in modern society, attracting billions of viewers and commanding enormous commercial value. Yet one of its enduring attractions, he argued, has always been the acceptance that refereeing decisions, however controversial, are final.

"Half a country may disagree with a referee and the other half may support the decision," he said. "But the beauty of football has always been that once a decision is made on the pitch, you cannot take it back. If that changes, I think we lose part of the game's magic."

He said any perception that rules can be altered because of external influence risks damaging not only FIFA's credibility but also public confidence in the sport itself.

"It is definitely not good for credibility," Glaser said. "When governing bodies appear to explain decisions by adapting the rules to suit a particular outcome, confidence is naturally affected."

The ethics expert pointed to the response from European football authorities questioning the reported decision and said sporting institutions must avoid creating an impression that regulations are flexible depending on circumstances.

"We have to take care that we do not simply bend the rules to our liking," he said. "That certainly does not strengthen credibility."

Despite the controversy, Belgium defeated the United States 4-1, a result Glaser believes demonstrated the power of collective purpose.

"The team that many believed had been placed at a disadvantage actually won," he said. "Sometimes situations like these unite players and supporters around a common purpose. In team sports, emotional unity can overcome even overwhelming odds."

Drawing parallels with Norway's surprise victory over Brazil earlier in the tournament, Glaser said success often depends on a team's shared commitment rather than individual talent alone.

"When players share a strong sense of purpose, extraordinary things become possible," he said.

Although Glaser does not believe football's popularity will suffer in the immediate future, he expressed concern about the broader social implications if influential individuals are perceived to shape sporting outcomes.

"Sport has always survived scandals, whether doping, corruption or match-fixing," he said. "People continue to love it because it fulfils something deeply human. My greater concern is the example it sets for society."

He said elite athletes and administrators inevitably become role models whose actions are closely observed by millions of young people.

"If children begin to imitate the behaviour they see from those in positions of power, that is where the ripple effect becomes worrying," he said.

Glaser cautioned against treating ethics simply as a matter of criticising others.

"It is easy to point fingers," he said. "The more important question is whether each of us behaves ethically in our own lives. As Mahatma Gandhi said, we must be the change we wish to see."

Reflecting on modern professional sport, Glaser argued that football increasingly prioritises victory over values.

"In tennis, if a player wins a point through good fortune, it is common to apologise to the opponent," he said. "In football, players are often celebrated for exaggerating fouls if it helps the team win. That tells us something about how success is increasingly being defined."

Asked what safeguards sporting bodies should adopt against external influence, Glaser said ethical decision-making begins with clarity of values, awareness of context, a wider sense of responsibility towards others and the ability to manage stress.

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He cited research showing that people under pressure are significantly less likely to act compassionately, even when they are committed to ethical principles.

"Stress management is essential if we want people to live according to their values," he said.

Glaser concluded by defending the importance of rules as the foundation of both sport and society.

"A river is only a river because it has banks that give it direction," he said. "Rules do the same for human life and for sport. They give our energy direction. Within those rules, we compete, strive and try to win."

"But if people believe others are playing by different rules," he added, "that is when frustration begins. That is what many people feel they have witnessed here."