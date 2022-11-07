e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know Teams, Venues, Stadiums, Groups, Schedule, Prize money, Live on TV and Online

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know Teams, Venues, Stadiums, Groups, Schedule, Prize money, Live on TV and Online

The 22nd edition of the quadrennial competition will be played for the first in the Middle East

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

The 22nd edition of the quadrennial competition will be played for the first in the Middle East. 

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament

TEAMS  

Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, England, France, Germany, Ghana, Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, United States, Uruguay, Wales

GROUPS

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands 

Group B: England, IR Iran, USA and Wales 

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland 

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia 

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan 

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia 

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon 

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and Korea Republic

SCHEDULE  

The group phase will be played from November 20 to December 2.

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9-10

Semi-finals: December 13-14 

Third place play-off: December 17

Final: December 18

VENUES and STADIUMS 

The 64 matches of the tournament will take place across eight venues

Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium

WHERE TO WATCH

TV: Sports18 – 1 SD & HD

Online: JioCinema

PRIZE MONEY

The 32 teams will share $440 million in prize money

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know Teams, Venues, Stadiums, Groups, Schedule, Prize...

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know Teams, Venues, Stadiums, Groups, Schedule, Prize...

'Great honour': Virat Kohli on winning ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2022

'Great honour': Virat Kohli on winning ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2022

'It's such a blessing': Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni's support during his lean patch

'It's such a blessing': Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni's support during his lean patch

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

T20 World Cup: Will it be Ind vs Pak final? Here's semi-finals schedule, venue, timings, fan...

T20 World Cup: Will it be Ind vs Pak final? Here's semi-finals schedule, venue, timings, fan...