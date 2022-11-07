FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know Teams, Venues, Stadiums, Groups, Schedule, Prize money, Live on TV and Online

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.
The 22nd edition of the quadrennial competition will be played for the first in the Middle East.
Here is everything you need to know about the tournament
TEAMS
Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, England, France, Germany, Ghana, Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, United States, Uruguay, Wales
GROUPS
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands
Group B: England, IR Iran, USA and Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and Korea Republic
SCHEDULE
The group phase will be played from November 20 to December 2.
Round of 16: December 3-6
Quarter-finals: December 9-10
Semi-finals: December 13-14
Third place play-off: December 17
Final: December 18
VENUES and STADIUMS
The 64 matches of the tournament will take place across eight venues
Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium
WHERE TO WATCH
TV: Sports18 – 1 SD & HD
Online: JioCinema
PRIZE MONEY
The 32 teams will share $440 million in prize money
