FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know Teams, Venues, Stadiums, Groups, Schedule, Prize money, Live on TV and Online

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

The 22nd edition of the quadrennial competition will be played for the first in the Middle East.

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament

TEAMS

Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, England, France, Germany, Ghana, Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, United States, Uruguay, Wales

GROUPS

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands

Group B: England, IR Iran, USA and Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and Korea Republic

SCHEDULE

The group phase will be played from November 20 to December 2.

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9-10

Semi-finals: December 13-14

Third place play-off: December 17

Final: December 18

VENUES and STADIUMS

The 64 matches of the tournament will take place across eight venues

Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium

WHERE TO WATCH

TV: Sports18 – 1 SD & HD

Online: JioCinema

PRIZE MONEY

The 32 teams will share $440 million in prize money