 'FIFA World Cup Ki Tayyari Chalu': Shreyas Iyer Kicks Tennis Ball Into Roaring Mullanpur Crowd After PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match; Video
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HomeSports'FIFA World Cup Ki Tayyari Chalu': Shreyas Iyer Kicks Tennis Ball Into Roaring Mullanpur Crowd After PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match; Video

'FIFA World Cup Ki Tayyari Chalu': Shreyas Iyer Kicks Tennis Ball Into Roaring Mullanpur Crowd After PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match; Video

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer entertained fans after the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals by kicking a tennis ball into the crowd during a lap of honour in Mullanpur. The gesture, part of the team’s fan appreciation, went viral on social media, with supporters praising the fun interaction.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
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IPL/X

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer created a light-hearted moment for fans after the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, as he was seen kicking a tennis ball into the stands during the team’s post-match lap of honour.

Following the match, the Punjab Kings squad took a celebratory round around the ground in Mullanpur, acknowledging the support of the home crowd. In a gesture of appreciation, players carried tennis balls and began distributing them to spectators. Iyer, leading from the front, added his own flair by playfully kicking a tennis ball high into the crowd, drawing cheers and applause from fans.

The moment quickly caught attention on social media, with videos of Iyer’s football-style kicks going viral. Supporters praised the team’s effort to connect with fans, noting how such gestures enhance the overall matchday experience beyond just the on-field action.

The venue, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, has become a stronghold for Punjab Kings, and the franchise has been making conscious efforts to build a deeper bond with its fanbase. Distributing souvenirs like tennis balls during the lap of honour added a personal touch, especially for younger fans in attendance.

In a tournament as high-profile as the Indian Premier League, such candid and fan-friendly moments stand out. While performances on the field remain paramount, interactions like these reinforce the emotional connection between players and supporters.

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