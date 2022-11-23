FIFA World Cup: German FA to take FIFA to Court of Arbitration for sport over 'One Love' armband

Germany were one of the teams that intended to wear the One Love armbands alongside, England, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Norway, Switzerland |

The controversy surrounding the wearing of the 'One Love' armband at the World Cup is set for another twist.

The German football association is now taking FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their ban on players wearing One Love armbands at the World Cup in Qatar.

The DFP had advised German captain Manuel Neur not to wear the One Love armband ahead of the their opening game against Japan.

All teams had been warned by FIFA that they would be hit with sporting sanctions if they broke rules and went ahead with the armband. Possibly a booking.

If the CAS pass a quick ruling against the validity of the ban, Neur and other captains would be able to war the armband for Germany's second group game against Spain.

Although FIFA have said there is no legal basis to make a change in decision, the final ruling will lie with the CAS.