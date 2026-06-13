FIFA World Cup Chaos: England Team Hit By Equipment Theft As Police Launch Investigation In Kansas City | X / @MatchDCentral

New Delhi: England’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup have suffered a setback after training equipment being transported to the team’s base in Kansas City was reportedly stolen, said a report.

Equipment stolen during transfer

The incident is understood to have occurred while equipment was being transferred from England's pre-tournament training base in Florida to Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, where the team is set to start training once they land on Saturday.

Local police confirmed that the case has been opened as a theft investigation.

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening," they said in a statement, as reported by the BBC.

"The investigation is ongoing. Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation."

Items reportedly taken

A range of footballs and boots are believed to have been taken as the vehicle being used to transport equipment was broken into, according to the BBC report.

The alleged incident has occurred only days before England's World Cup campaign gets underway, with Thomas Tuchel's men due to face Croatia in the Group-stage clash on Wednesday in Dallas.

Police and Team response

However, local police may have identified a number of suspects to interview while England's officials hope for minimal disruption to their World Cup build-up as they look to get their campaign off to a flying start.

England manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad will touch down in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, with training equipment already being shipped in to make sure everything is in place for the team's arrival.

England will be among the favorites to lift the trophy and will be desperate to send out a statement when they come up against Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final fixture.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)