FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Was Lionel Messi Not Given Red Card During Argentina vs Algeria Match?

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Lionel Messi found himself at the center of controversy during Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J clash. A challenge involving the Argentine captain sparked appeals from Algerian players and led to widespread debate among fans, with many questioning whether the incident deserved a red card.

The moment occurred during a physical battle for possession, with replays showing Messi making contact with his opponent. While some viewers felt the challenge looked dangerous, the referee assessed the situation in real time and decided that it did not warrant a dismissal.

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Under the laws of the game, a red card is reserved for offences involving excessive force, serious foul play, or violent conduct. Match officials determined that Messi’s challenge did not meet those criteria, meaning the incident was not considered severe enough to justify sending him off.

VAR also reviewed the challenge and chose not to intervene. Since video officials did not identify a clear and obvious error in the referee’s decision, no on-field review was recommended, allowing play to continue without further disciplinary action.

Although the incident generated plenty of discussion after the match, it had no impact on the final result. Messi went on to deliver a match-winning performance, scoring a hat-trick as Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0 and made a strong start to their World Cup 2026 campaign.