FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Did Egypt Players Watch Kylian Mbappe Ahead Of Crucial Penalty Shootout Against Australia?

Kylian Mbappe/sahandm44/Instagram/X

Egypt’s meticulous preparation ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Australia has become one of the tournament’s most talked-about tactical moments after players were spotted huddled around a laptop moments before the penalty shootout. The unusual scene sparked widespread curiosity, with many wondering why the Pharaohs were watching footage of French superstar Kylian Mbappe instead of their own opponents. As it turns out, the move was a calculated strategy that played a key role in Egypt’s dramatic 4-2 shootout victory following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

According to reports, Egypt’s coaching staff did not show Mbappe highlights to admire the Real Madrid forward’s brilliance. Instead, the video featured Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan during his stint at Spanish club Levante, where he had previously faced Mbappe and conceded penalties. With Australia making the bold decision to substitute first-choice goalkeeper Patrick Beach for veteran Ryan just before the shootout, Egypt immediately turned to the footage to study Ryan’s positioning, movement, and tendencies from the penalty spot. The last-minute analysis gave Egypt’s penalty takers a valuable tactical edge.

The preparation paid off perfectly. Egypt converted all four of their spot-kicks, with captain Mohamed Salah producing the standout moment by calmly sending Ryan the wrong way before executing a composed Panenka down the middle. Hossam Abdelmaguid then buried the decisive penalty to seal a famous victory, while Ryan failed to stop any of Egypt’s efforts despite being brought on specifically for the shootout. Australia’s gamble backfired as captain Harry Souttar blazed the opening penalty over the crossbar before Lucas Herrington also missed, handing Egypt a historic triumph.

The laptop footage quickly went viral across social media, with fans praising Egypt’s attention to detail and modern analytical approach. Many described it as one of the smartest tactical moments of the World Cup, highlighting how even a few minutes of targeted video analysis can influence the outcome of a high-pressure penalty shootout. The incident also sparked debate over Australia’s decision to replace Beach, who had impressed throughout the match, with Ryan solely for penalties.

For Egypt, the victory was historic, marking the nation’s first-ever win in a FIFA World Cup knockout match and earning them a place in the Round of 16. Beyond the result, however, it was the remarkable pre-shootout preparation, using Kylian Mbappe’s penalties as a scouting tool against Mathew Ryan, that captured the imagination of football fans around the world and showcased how elite-level planning can make the difference on football’s biggest stage.