FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Is Anastasia Kostromitina? Russian Model Goes Viral For Resembling Norway's Striker Erling Haaland

Anastasia Kostromitina/Erling Haaland/Instagram

As Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland continues to lead his country's remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, an unlikely internet sensation has emerged alongside him. Russian model Anastasia Kostromitina has gone viral on social media after fans noticed her striking resemblance to the Norway striker, with her Haaland-inspired videos attracting millions of views across Instagram.

Kostromitina has built a rapidly growing following by recreating Haaland's signature expressions, hairstyle and famous goal celebration. One of her videos, in which she perfectly mimics the Manchester City forward, has amassed more than 110 million views, turning her into an overnight social media phenomenon.

The model has embraced the comparisons, regularly posting humorous clips inspired by Haaland while interacting with football fans in the comments. Her content has spread far beyond Russia, with supporters from around the world amazed by the uncanny resemblance between the two. Many users have jokingly referred to her as the "female Erling Haaland."

The timing of her viral rise has coincided with Haaland's impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Norway have enjoyed a memorable run to the quarter-finals, with Haaland playing a key role in their success and attracting global attention both for his goals and his trademark celebration.

As Haaland's popularity continues to soar on the pitch, Kostromitina's lookalike videos have become one of the tournament's most talked-about off-field stories. Her viral content highlights football's growing influence on social media, proving that even a remarkable resemblance to one of the game's biggest stars can capture the imagination of millions worldwide.`