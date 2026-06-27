FIFA World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Jordan Vs Argentina, Know All Details | IANS

Texas: Argentina will aim to complete a flawless Group J campaign when they face Jordan at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Sunday, with qualification to the Round of 32 already secured.

The defending champions have been the standout team in the group, collecting six points from two matches while Lionel Messi has once again stolen the spotlight. After scoring a hat-trick against Algeria, the veteran forward added a brace in the victory over Austria, surpassing Miroslav Klose to become the highest scorer in World Cup history.

With top spot already guaranteed, Lionel Scaloni is expected to rest several regular starters before the knockout rounds, offering valuable minutes to members of his squad who have featured less prominently.

Jordan, meanwhile, will bring the curtain down on their first-ever World Cup appearance. Although successive defeats to Austria and Algeria ended their hopes of progressing, they have shown attacking intent by finding the net in both matches. Their spirited displays have not translated into points, but they will be eager to sign off with a performance to remember against one of the tournament favourites.

Even with wholesale changes, Argentina possess quality throughout their squad and will enter the contest as overwhelming favourites. Jordan's enthusiasm could make the match entertaining, but matching the depth, experience and composure of the reigning champions represents an enormous challenge. Anything other than an Argentine victory would rank among the biggest surprises of the tournament so far.

How to watch Jordan vs Argentina live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 28, 07:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States

Referee: Istvan Kovacs

Squads:

Jordan -

Goalkeepers: Yazid Abulaila, Abdallah Al Fakhouri, Nour Bani Attiah

Defenders: Mohammad Abualnadi, Husam Abu Dahab, Mohammad Abu Hashish, Yazan Al Arab, Abdallah Nasib, Saleem Obaid, Ehsan Haddad, Saed Al-Rosan, Anas Banawi, Mohannad Abu Taha

Midfielders: Mohammad Al Dawoud, Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Rajaei Ayed, Amer Jamous, Ibrahim Sadeh, Mahmoud Al-Mardi

Forwards: Mousa Al Tamari, Odeh Al-Fakhouri, Mohammad Abu Zrayq, Ali Azaizeh, Ali Olwan, Ibrahim Sabra

Argentina-

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolás Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)