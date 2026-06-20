FIFA World Cup 2026: Turkey Players Left In Tears After Group Stage Exit Following Narrow Loss To Paraguay | Video

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Turkey’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to a painful end after a narrow 1-0 defeat against Paraguay, leaving players visibly devastated at the final whistle. Emotional scenes unfolded on the pitch as Turkish footballers struggled to hide their disappointment after their elimination from the tournament.

Despite dominating large parts of the match, Turkey were unable to find the equalizer against a resilient Paraguay side. Paraguay took an early lead through Matias Galarza and held on even after being reduced to 10 men following Miguel Almiron’s historic red card under a new disciplinary rule.

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As the referee blew the final whistle, Turkey players were seen standing on the field in disbelief, with several looking emotional after their World Cup hopes ended. The defeat marked a disappointing exit for a team that had entered the tournament aiming to make a strong impact on the global stage.

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The match was filled with drama, including Almiron’s controversial dismissal, which became the first World Cup red card issued under the new rule involving players covering their mouths during confrontations. However, Paraguay’s defensive resilience proved decisive as Turkey failed to convert their chances despite sustained pressure.

The emotional reaction from Turkey’s players reflected the heartbreak of a tournament ending earlier than expected. Their elimination added another dramatic chapter to the 2026 World Cup, while Paraguay celebrated a memorable victory that kept their hopes of advancing alive.