FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel Hails Jude Bellingham & Harry Kane As England Top Group L, Awaits DR Congo In Round Of 32 | Video | X

New Jersey: England manager Thomas Tuchel was satisfied with England's performance against Panama despite failing to score for an hour. The former champions were frustrated by resolute defending before Jude Bellingham found way to score and set up Harry Kane for another goal.

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"Not bad, it was a difficult game. Panama didnt allow any chances in first two games. We had what it takes to win these matches it will help us in the next match," he said in the post match press conference on Saturday.

England qualified as Group L winners and will face DR Congo in Atalanta in Round of 32 clash on Wednesday. Tuchel praised Real Madrid star Bellingham and Kane who plays currently for Bayern Munich and scored 66 goals for the club and country during the 2025-26 season.

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"Jude, and Kane made huge impact especially in the second half, thats what they are there our expectations are high with them," Tuchel said.

"Jude is happy to be in a sweet spot after injury. I play him 60-70 minutes to take care of him. He didn't produce such intensity for club and England earlier (due to injury). I try to support him and it is good we have him in this kind of spirit," he said.

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Kane has scored in all three world cups for England and has netted three already in this edition. He is also the all-time high scorer for England and also became the top scorer for the country in World Cups.

"He is a fantastic teammate, respected by everyone. Despite breaking records he is hungry and not satisfied which shows his character and determination," he said.

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England have problems in the right-back position as Jarell Quansah limped off in the second half during the game against Panama. Reece James is already injured and both have just three days to recover for Atalanta game.

He (Jarell) has a classic ankle twist and is in pain. We have problem, as we have another injury in that position and both are racing against time to be fit for next game. We are here to find solutions and we will do that," he signed off.