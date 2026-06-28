FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Fixtures Confirmed: Check Out Full Knockout Schedule List

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The knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially set, with the Round of 32 fixtures confirming a series of heavyweight clashes and intriguing underdog battles as the race for football's biggest prize enters its most intense phase.

After a thrilling group stage filled with dramatic finishes, surprise qualifiers and standout individual performances, the remaining 32 teams now know their opponents for the first knockout round. Every match is now a do-or-die affair, with the winners progressing to the Round of 16 while the losing teams will see their World Cup campaigns come to an end.

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Defending champions Argentina will take on Cape Verde in what appears to be a favorable draw on paper, although the African nation has already shown its ability to compete with top teams. Brazil face a tricky encounter against Japan, while England begin their knockout journey against DR Congo. France are set for a European showdown against Sweden, Germany will face Paraguay, Spain take on Austria, Portugal meet Croatia, and the Netherlands square off against Morocco in another highly anticipated clash.

Elsewhere, the United States will battle Bosnia, Belgium face Senegal, Switzerland lock horns with Algeria, South Africa meet Canada, Ivory Coast take on Norway, Mexico face Ecuador, Australia clash with Egypt, and Colombia go up against Ghana. Several of these fixtures pit traditional football powerhouses against emerging nations eager to continue their dream runs at the expanded 48-team World Cup.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Fixtures:

France vs Sweden

USA vs Bosnia

Switzerland vs Algeria

South Africa vs Canada

Netherlands vs Morocco

Portugal vs Croatia

Spain vs Austria

Belgium vs Senegal

Brazil vs Japan

Ivory Coast vs Norway

Mexico vs Ecuador

Germany vs Paraguay

Argentina vs Cape Verde

Australia vs Egypt

Colombia vs Ghana

England vs DR Congo

The Round of 32 schedule promises a fascinating mix of continental rivalries and first-time World Cup knockout encounters. With stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and other global icons aiming to lead their nations deeper into the tournament, fans can expect high-quality football and unforgettable moments over the coming days.