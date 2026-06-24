FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo's Record Brace Powers Portugal To 5-0 Rout Of Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a historic performance with a brilliant brace as Portugal thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K clash at Houston Stadium on Tuesday (local time), securing their first victory of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

Goals from Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao, along with an own goal involving Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov, completed a dominant display from Roberto Martinez's side, who responded strongly after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening fixture.

Portugal wasted little time asserting their authority, taking the lead in the sixth minute through Ronaldo. Joao Cancelo's low cross found the veteran striker inside the box, and he made no mistake from close range to put his side ahead.

The European champions doubled their advantage 11 minutes later when Nuno Mendes curled a stunning free-kick into the top corner, giving Nematov no chance.

Ronaldo struck again before the interval to all but seal the contest. Bruno Fernandes released the Portuguese captain with a perfectly weighted through ball in the 39th minute, and the 41-year-old calmly slotted home to hand Portugal a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.

Uzbekistan struggled to mount a response after the break, with Eldor Shomurodov's effort over the crossbar one of their few meaningful opportunities.

Portugal continued to dominate possession and added a fourth goal in the 60th minute. Fernandes' corner was cleverly flicked on by Joao Felix, causing confusion inside the six-yard box before the ball deflected off Abdukodir Khusanov and struck goalkeeper Nematov's glove before rolling into the net for an own goal.

The fifth and final goal arrived in the 87th minute when substitute Rafael Leao reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area and hammered his effort into the back of the net, capping another impressive attacking display by Portugal.

The convincing victory moved Portugal to the top of Group K with four points from two matches and significantly improved their goal difference ahead of their final group-stage fixture.

Ronaldo's brace also saw him rewrite the record books. The Portuguese captain became his country's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals, surpassing Eusebio's previous record of nine. He also became the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The two-goal performance marked a timely return to form for Ronaldo after a subdued display in Portugal's tournament opener against DR Congo, where he failed to register a shot on target. His match-winning contribution against Uzbekistan ended a 10-match goal drought in major international tournaments and reaffirmed his ability to deliver on football's biggest stage.

Colombia are second in Group K with three points from one match, while Portugal will now look to carry their momentum into the final group encounter.