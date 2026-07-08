FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures Confirmed: Check Out Full Knockout Schedule List

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached its business end, with the final eight teams confirmed following the conclusion of an action-packed Round of 16. Heavyweights France, Spain, England and defending champions Argentina remain in contention, while surprise packages Morocco, Norway, Belgium and Switzerland have also booked their places in the quarterfinals, setting up four blockbuster knockout clashes.

The quarterfinal action begins on July 10 (IST) with France taking on Morocco, as the African side looks to continue its remarkable giant-killing run. Later that day, European rivals Spain and Belgium will lock horns in what promises to be one of the tournament's most anticipated fixtures. On July 12 (IST), Norway, inspired by Erling Haaland, will face England, while Lionel Messi's Argentina will meet Switzerland in the final quarterfinal showdown.

France advanced after edging Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16, while Morocco stunned Canada with a convincing 3-0 victory. Spain eliminated Portugal 1-0 in a high-profile Iberian derby, and Belgium produced a dominant 4-1 win over hosts United States. England overcame Mexico 3-2, Norway shocked Brazil 2-1, Argentina completed a dramatic comeback to defeat Egypt 3-2, and Switzerland edged Colombia in a tense penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

With the tournament entering its decisive phase, every match is now a winner-takes-all affair. Football fans around the world can expect intense battles as the remaining eight nations fight for a place in the semifinals and move one step closer to lifting the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy.