FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands Top Group F After 3-1 Win Over Tunisia, Seal Round Of 32 Spot With Early Blitz In Kansas City | Video | X

Kansas City: The Netherlands grabbed two early goals to help secure top spot in Group F and qualify for the Round of 32 after they overcame already eliminated Tunisia 3-1 here at Kansas City Stadium.

Watch The Full Highlights Of The Match Here

Ronald Koeman's team opened the final group match against Tunisia like the lightning bolts. Within seven minutes, Oranje were 0-2 up thanks to an own goal and a strike by Brian Brobbey. The second half became tense for a moment, but it was Jan Paul van Hecke who put an end to all uncertainty with his first international goal.

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The Dutch needed just three minutes to break the deadlock against their already-eliminated opponents, with captain Ellyes Skhiri slicing into his own net from Denzel Dumfries’ cross as he looked to prevent the ball reaching Brian Brobbey.

And it was 2-0 soon after, with Brobbey bagging his third goal of the tournament from close range after Virgil van Dijk headed a free-kick back across the face of goal, FIFA reports.

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This was the first time in their 58 World Cup matches that the Netherlands have scored two goals in the opening seven minutes of a game.

Tunisia, who have endured a challenging tournament after heavy defeats to Sweden and Japan, had come close to scoring in the opening moments, only for Ismael Gharbi to side-foot over when well-placed.

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From then on, Herve Renard’s side were largely on the back foot and they came close to conceding a third early on during a rain-soaked second half with Skhiri blocking well to prevent Dumfries’ powerful effort from troubling Aymen Dahmen.

Tunisia pulled themselves back into the contest when Hazem Mastouri was given too much freedom in the penalty area to head home Hannibal Mejbri’s corner, but the Dutch responded immediately through Jan Paul van Hecke as he glanced home Tijjani Reijnders’ delivery.

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