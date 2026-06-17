FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Becomes France’s All-Time Top Scorer As Didier Deschamps Backs Star After Senegal Win

Kylian Mbappe scores twice against Senegal to become France’s all-time leading goalscorer and guide his side to victory | X

New Jersey, June 16: France manager Didier Deschamps praised “extraordinary” Kylian Mbappe after the two-time champions defeated Senegal 3-1 in their opening Group I game at MetLife Stadium here on Tuesday.

France had an ordinary first half, but Mbappe inspired a comeback, scoring two of the three goals, and became France’s highest-ever scorer with 58 goals.

Mbappe missed many chances earlier and struggled to keep the ball before breaking the deadlock in the 66th minute. He has also been criticised for not regularly tracking back and supporting the defensive line.

Deschamps Defends Mbappe Despite Missed Chances

"There are still people out there who will criticise him, but he is an extraordinary player. Not everything came off for him, but he can win games in one moment,” Deschamps said in the post-match press conference.

“Kylian was ruthlessly efficient. He is the best scorer in French history. He can miss a goal or two, but he can tip the scales. He isn't here to defend; he knows what he does and can defend also when required, but his main job is to score goals. We don’t expect him to defend much as he is already 27 now. We need goals from him, which he has been producing consistently,” the French manager said.

Deschamps won the 1998 World Cup as a player for France, and Mbappe was born the same year. He later won the 2018 World Cup as a manager, with teenager Mbappe playing a crucial role.

‘He Can Win Games In One Moment’

“As captain, he does a lot for the squad on and off the field, even if some people think he is selfish. I am really pleased for him. He didn't score in the warm-up friendly games, but breaking the record at the World Cup gives it more impact,” Deschamps said in praise of the Real Madrid star.

Mbappe Focused On Team Success

Mbappe said he plays for the success of the team and, in the process, records follow.

"I play to make my mark on my country’s history, to ensure my team reaches the final and wins the World Cup. The rest will be part of who I am and my career," Mbappe was quoted as saying after the game.

France Improve After Tactical Changes

Deschamps admitted that Senegal were the better side in the first half and said France were relieved to win against a quality opponent.

“It was good to win our first match against a very good Senegal team. It's a bit of a relief. We were a little apprehensive at the start. We had some difficulties, we were wasteful at times too, but with a bit more precision, we could have created more chances,” he said about the first half.

However, replacing Ousmane Dembele with Bradley Barcola and pushing Michael Olise into the middle worked wonders for Les Bleus.

Also Watch:

“The second half was much better after we moved Michael into the middle, which tied everything together. The way he took the ball and his passing ability helped us find the strikers. The more he touches the ball, the better we are. I am really satisfied to win the first match because the way our group is set up made that very important,” he added.