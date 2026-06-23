FIFA World Cup 2026: Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland & Norway Players Join Fans In Performing Iconic 'Viking Row' Following 3-2 Thriller Win Over Senegal | Video

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Norway's celebrations continued long after the final whistle as captain Martin Odegaard led the team in performing the iconic Viking Row alongside thousands of jubilant supporters inside the stadium following their thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

With the players lined up in front of the stands, Odegaard took center stage, beating a drum and setting the rhythm as his teammates joined in the famous rowing motion. The synchronized celebration was met with deafening cheers from the Norwegian faithful, who enthusiastically mirrored the players' movements in a powerful display of unity between the squad and its fans.

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The Viking Row has become a cherished symbol of Norwegian football culture, representing the country's Viking heritage and the bond shared by supporters and players. Norwegian fans had already brought the tradition to the streets of New York in the days leading up to the match, and the post-game scenes inside the stadium provided another memorable chapter in their World Cup journey.

Norway's spirited celebration came after they secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Senegal, booking their place in the Round of 32. Erling Haaland netted twice, while Marcus Pedersen also found the back of the net in a match that saw Senegal threaten a late comeback through Ismaila Sarr's brace.

As the players rowed in unison with their supporters, the jubilant scenes underlined the growing belief surrounding a Norwegian side making its first World Cup appearance in nearly three decades. Led by Odegaard both on and off the pitch, Norway's Viking spirit appears to be carrying them deeper into the tournament.