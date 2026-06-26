FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal Receives WWE Championship Belt From Fan Ahead Of Uruguay Clash | Video

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Spain teenage sensation Lamine Yamal added a touch of sports entertainment to his FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign after being gifted a WWE Championship belt before Spain's crucial Group H encounter against Uruguay in Guadalajara. The 18-year-old winger was seen accepting the title belt from a fan while boarding the team bus, smiling as he draped it over his shoulders before heading off with his teammates.

Yamal's passion for professional wrestling is well documented. The Barcelona star attended an episode of WWE SmackDown last year alongside teammates and has previously been photographed with WWE's Triple H, who praised the youngster's immense potential. His enthusiasm for the wrestling world has made the championship belt gift a fitting tribute from supporters.

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The gesture comes at a positive moment in Yamal's World Cup journey. After recovering from a hamstring issue before the tournament, the Spanish forward has steadily regained match sharpness and recently scored his first FIFA World Cup goal during Spain's emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. The strike cemented his place among the youngest goalscorers in World Cup history and boosted confidence ahead of the decisive meeting with Uruguay.

Yamal has quickly become one of the faces of Spain's new generation, drawing comparisons with some of football's biggest names because of his composure, creativity and maturity despite his age. His growing stature at both club and international level continues to attract global attention, with supporters eagerly following his every move on and off the pitch.

Whether the WWE title belt proves to be a lucky charm remains to be seen, but it certainly highlighted the upbeat mood surrounding Yamal and the Spanish camp. As Spain prepare for a potentially decisive clash against Uruguay, fans will be hoping the teenage prodigy can once again produce championship-worthy performances on football's biggest stage.