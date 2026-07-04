FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockouts: Messi Vs Salah Headlines Round Of 16; Ronaldo Meets Yamal – Check All Fixtures

The FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its Round of 16 with eight high-stakes knockout fixtures featuring some of football's biggest stars. Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Mohamed Salah's giant-killing Egypt, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal face European rivals Spain in two of the most anticipated ties of the tournament.

The last 16 line-up also features Brazil against Norway, where Erling Haaland will look to end the Selecao's title hopes, while England face an in-form Mexico side after both teams negotiated tricky Round of 32 encounters.

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The action begins on Saturday with Canada taking on surprise package Morocco, who stunned the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to reach the Round of 16. France, meanwhile, face Paraguay after the South Americans knocked out Germany on penalties in one of the biggest upsets of the previous round.

Brazil, led by Vinicius Jr., will meet Haaland's Norway in what promises to be an entertaining contest, while England will look to continue their campaign against hosts Mexico in another blockbuster fixture.

Messi, Ronaldo Headline Final Four Fixtures

Tuesday's schedule features arguably the tie of the round as Portugal meet Spain, reviving one of international football's fiercest rivalries. The United States will also face Belgium for a place in the quarter-finals.

Later that day, Argentina and Egypt lock horns in a dream showdown between Messi and Salah after the Pharaohs created history by eliminating Australia in their first-ever World Cup knockout victory. The Round of 16 concludes on Wednesday with Switzerland facing Colombia for the final quarter-final berth.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round Of 16 Fixtures

Saturday, July 4: Canada vs Morocco - 10:30 PM IST

Sunday, July 5: Paraguay vs France - 2:30 AM IST

Monday, July 6: Brazil vs Norway - 1:30 AM IST

Monday, July 6: Mexico vs England - 5:30 AM IST

Tuesday, July 7: Portugal vs Spain - 12:30 AM IST

Tuesday, July 7: USA vs Belgium - 5:30 AM IST

Tuesday, July 7: Argentina vs Egypt - 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, July 8: Switzerland vs Colombia - 1:30 AM IST