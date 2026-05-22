FIFA World Cup 2026: Kane Set To Captain England For Record-Equalling Third WC As Tuchel Unveils 26-Man Squad

London: England head coach Thomas Tuchel has named the 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Harry Kane captaining the side at his third World Cup, equalling the record set by Billy Wright in 1950, 1954 and 1958.

The squad selection was revealed in a live show broadcast from Wembley Stadium via the official England app. Tuchel has largely stuck with the group of players who guided England through qualifying with a 100 per cent record.

Jordan Pickford, John Stones and Marcus Rashford will also be appearing at their third World Cup. Jordan Henderson will be making a Three Lions’ record-equalling fourth appearance in the finals alongside Sir Bobby Charlton. It will be his seventh major tournament, equalling Lucy Bronze’s all-time England record of UEFA Euro and World Cup final appearances.

Strikers Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins as part of his 26-man squad. On the other hand, Cole Palmer, who inspired Chelsea to FIFA Club World Cup 2025 glory and was on target in England’s UEFA Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain, has not made the cut after an injury-hampered season which has disrupted his form.

"It is truly exciting and a great privilege to be able to name an England squad for the World Cup," said Tuchel. "It has been a tough process to decide on the nomination, but I have full belief in this group of players. They all deserve their place. The squad and everyone involved with the team will give all we can to make the country proud. We know they are behind us and we hope for a very special summer.”

Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden is another to miss out on Tuchel’s final selection, along with Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Aside from the Arsenal and Crystal Palace contingent involved in two European club finals, who will arrive later, the squad will come together from June 1 at their prep camp in Palm Beach, Florida. After two warm-up fixtures, the whole group will then head to the team’s permanent tournament base in Kansas City on June 13.

England are placed in Group L, along with Croatia, Ghana and Panama. They will kickstart their campaign against Croatia on June 17 at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Squad-

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins