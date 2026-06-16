FIFA World Cup 2026: Iranian Fans Display Pre-Revolutionary Flags At WC Match Despite FIFA Ban | Video

DrEliDavid/Throwback Iran/X

The controversy surrounding Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup escalated in Los Angeles after fans defied FIFA’s reported restrictions by displaying the pre-revolutionary “Lion and Sun” flag during Iran’s opening match against New Zealand. The incident unfolded amid an already tense atmosphere marked by protests and political demonstrations outside the stadium.

The flag, used before Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, has long been associated with opposition movements within parts of the Iranian diaspora. Its appearance inside and around the stadium was seen as a direct challenge to FIFA’s rules, which prohibit political symbols at official tournament venues.

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FIFA has previously stated that flags or banners deemed political, offensive, or linked to dissenting movements are not allowed inside World Cup stadiums. Despite these regulations, images and videos from the match showed supporters openly waving the banned flag, raising questions about enforcement during high-profile games.

Outside the venue, Iranian-American protesters gathered in large numbers, some opposing the Iranian government while others supported the national team. The mix of political messaging, national identity, and sporting support turned the stadium environment into a highly charged space.

The incident adds another layer of controversy to Iran’s World Cup campaign, which has already been marked by diplomatic tensions, visa issues, and security concerns. While the team managed a 2-2 draw on the pitch, attention continues to shift toward off-field political flashpoints surrounding their participation.