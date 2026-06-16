FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Football Team Ordered To Leave USA Immediately After WC Match, Claims Head Coach

GongR1ght/X

Iran’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign faced fresh controversy after reports claimed the team was ordered to leave the United States immediately after their opening Group G match against New Zealand in Los Angeles. The development came after Iran’s dramatic 2-2 draw, adding another challenge to a tournament already surrounded by political and logistical issues.

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei reportedly expressed frustration over the situation, saying the team had faced several difficulties during its World Cup journey. The coach highlighted travel problems, limited preparation time, and other challenges that affected the squad’s preparations ahead of the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The team’s plans were reportedly disrupted after the match, with Iran expected to return to its training base in Mexico rather than continue staying in the United States. The sudden travel situation added to concerns over the treatment of the Iranian delegation during the competition.

Iran’s participation in the World Cup had already been complicated by visa issues, security concerns, and political tensions surrounding the tournament’s co-hosting by the United States. The team’s arrival and preparations attracted significant attention due to the wider geopolitical backdrop.

Despite the off-field distractions, Iran delivered a strong performance against New Zealand, fighting back twice to secure a 2-2 draw. However, the controversy surrounding their travel arrangements has once again placed the spotlight on issues beyond football as Iran continues its World Cup campaign.