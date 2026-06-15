FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Arrives In US After Rousing Tijuana Send-Off Ahead Of New Zealand Opener | Video | @iribnews_irib

Tijuana: Iran's national football team reached the United States, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against New Zealand scheduled for Monday.

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Fan send-off in Tijuana

Earlier, the Iran football team received a rousing send-off from fans as they left their Tijuana base camp.

As per Reuters, the supporters lined up on a packed sidewalk outside the team's hotel and chanted 'Team Melli' (Persian for 'national team') as players emerged from the hotel one by one for a walk towards the team bus.

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Support staff in red Iran shirts distributed the national flags to the crowd through the green fencing, which fans waved with pride and fury as the team emerged from the hotel. Players wore navy blue polo shirts and beige trousers, accepting the warm reception from fans by waving back and smiling at them. The scene was also captured on video by fans on their phones.

A supporter also held a yellow sign with black lettering on it expressing Mexico's solidarity with Iran, saying, "Iran, you will never walk alone. Mexico stands with you." One young boy stood on someone's shoulders, had a FIFA World Cup sticker album in his hand, with the Iran squad page opener.

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The crowd gathered at the venue sang, "Iran, brother, you are Mexican now." The Iranian football federation president, Mehdi Taj, was outside the hotel as the players left, with many fans following the team bus as it began its ride. The Iranian community in Tijuana, as per Reuters, is just around 20 people, much smaller than Los Angeles, which is home to the largest community of Iranians outside Iran.

Relocation and geopolitical tensions

Iran had shifted its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana following uncertainty surrounding entry arrangements to the United States. The move came after weeks of concern over whether members of the delegation would receive the necessary visas to travel for the tournament.

The uncertainty about their entry and visa stemmed from their requests to shift their matches from outside the United States after the US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran in late February. However, both nations, as announced by President Trump, are set to sign a peace deal on June 19.

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Visa issues remained a point of contention even after US authorities approved travel documents for the players ahead of the tournament. Iran's football federation said several members of its broader delegation had not received visas, leaving parts of the support staff unable to travel.

Tournament schedule and group matches

Iran is scheduled to open their Group G campaign against New Zealand near Los Angeles on June 15 before facing Belgium on June 21. Their final group-stage match will be against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Scrutiny and visa challenges

The team's participation has been closely watched due to the strained relationship between Tehran and Washington and the broader political situation surrounding Iran.

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The players have also found themselves under scrutiny amid domestic unrest and the country's ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

Despite the off-field challenges, Iran's focus now turns to its World Cup campaign as it seeks to advance from a competitive group and make an impact on football's biggest stage.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)