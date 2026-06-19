FIFA World Cup 2026: Huge Brawl Erupts Between Players After Heated Canada vs Qatar Clash | Video

annanamshirin/X

Canada’s historic FIFA World Cup victory over Qatar was overshadowed by heated scenes after the final whistle as players from both teams were involved in a post-match confrontation. The clash broke out following Canada’s dominant 6-0 win in their Group B encounter.

The match had already been filled with tension after a serious injury to Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone. The 24-year-old was forced off after a dangerous challenge from Qatar’s Assim Madibo, which was initially shown as a yellow card before being upgraded to a red following a VAR review.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Canada produced a memorable performance, with Jonathan David scoring a hat-trick as the co-hosts secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup win. Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba also found the net, while Qatar struggled after being reduced to nine players during the match.

However, emotions boiled over after the referee’s final whistle. Players and staff from both sides became involved in a heated exchange near the touchline, with footage of the confrontation quickly spreading online. The incident added more drama to an already intense night in Vancouver.

While Canada celebrated a historic result, the focus after the game shifted toward the fallout from the match, including Kone’s injury and the tense scenes between the two teams. The 6-0 victory moved Canada’s World Cup campaign forward, but the post-match controversy became one of the biggest talking points of the night.