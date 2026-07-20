FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Starts Six Minutes Late After Star-Studded Closing Ceremony, Tom Cruise Speech | VIDEO

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain got underway six minutes later than scheduled after an elaborate pre-match show featuring Hollywood stars, music performances and a grand closing ceremony. The match was scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am IST on Monday (3 pm local time on Sunday) but began at 12:36 am IST (3:06 pm local time).

The delay came after a star-studded build-up that included performances by Robbie Williams and Jennifer Hudson, along with a speech by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. Legendary ring announcers Michael Buffer and Bruce Buffer also introduced the teams with their trademark "Let's get ready to rumble" call.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

FIFA had staged the World Cup closing ceremony around 90 minutes before kick-off. Rapper Post Malone and streamer IShowSpeed performed during the event, while the World Cup trophy was brought onto the pitch by Spain legend Andrés Iniesta and Argentina great Mario Kempes, alongside tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and Squid Game actor Hoyeon.

Several celebrities are in attendance with the likes of Mick Jagger, Matt Damon spotted in the stands. US President Donald Trump is also in attendance, sitting behind a bullet proof glass alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Trump along with Infantino will present the World Cup trophy to the winners.