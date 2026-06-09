FIFA World Cup 2026 Fever Hits Mexico: President Claudia Sheinbaum Orders Remote Work, School Closures For Opening Day | VIDEO

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum has ordered federal government employees in Mexico City to work from home and suspended classes on June 11 as the city prepares to host the opening events of the FIFA World Cup.

The order was announced on Tuesday to help reduce traffic and improve road safety during the tournament's opening match and related celebrations. Authorities expect large crowds of fans and visitors to arrive in the city.

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Under the decree, federal offices in Mexico City must allow employees to work remotely. However, the rule does not apply to essential services such as healthcare, security, critical infrastructure and staff involved in World Cup operations.

Schools and colleges across the city, including both public and private institutions, will remain closed for the day. The suspension covers all levels of education, from preschool to university.

The government has also asked private companies to consider allowing employees to work from home to help reduce congestion on the roads.

Officials expect the World Cup opening events to attract thousands of visitors and hope the temporary measures will make travel easier and safer for both residents and tourists.