FIFA World Cup 2026: Explained Simply, Here Are The New Rules Football Fans Need To Know | VIDEO | FPJ | AI

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will be played under a new set of football rules. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) which decides the laws of the game has approved several changes. These new rules focus on player behaviour, substitutions, VAR reviews, time-wasting and protests against referees.

1. Players Can Be Sent Off For Covering Their Mouths

One major change involves confrontations between players. If a player covers their mouth with a hand, arm or shirt while arguing or confronting an opponent, the referee can show a red card.

The rule has been introduced to improve transparency on the field and discourage players from hiding what they are saying during heated moments.

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2. New Substitution Rule

Players being substituted must leave the field within 10 seconds and use the nearest exit point.

If a player takes too long to leave, the replacement player will not be allowed to enter immediately. The team will have to play with one player less until the next stoppage in play. If that stoppage comes too quickly, the waiting period can continue.

3. Tougher Action Against Time-Wasting

Referees will now have more power to stop teams from wasting time.

For throw-ins and corner kicks, officials can begin a five-second countdown if they feel a team is delaying the restart. If the ball is not put back into play in time, possession can be given to the opposing team.

4. More Situations Can Be Reviewed By VAR

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will have a bigger role during the tournament.

VAR can now step in if:

a. A corner kick has been awarded incorrectly.

b. There is an attacking foul before play restarts.

c. A player receives a clearly wrong second yellow card.

d. The referee punishes the wrong player because of mistaken identity.

These changes are aimed at reducing obvious errors during matches.

5. One-Minute Wait After Treatment

Outfield players who receive medical treatment on the pitch must stay off the field for at least one minute before returning.

However, goalkeepers, players involved in heavy collisions and those with serious injuries will not have to follow this rule.

6. Strict Punishment For Protests

FIFA has also introduced tougher penalties for protests against match officials.

Any player who leaves the field in protest against a referee's decision can receive a red card. Coaches who encourage such actions can also be sent off.

In extreme cases, if a team causes a match to be abandoned because of a protest, it could even lose the game by forfeiture.

7. Hydration Breaks Added

Due to concerns about high temperatures at some venues, hydration breaks will be available in both halves of matches. This will allow players to cool down and stay hydrated during games.

With these changes, FIFA hopes to improve discipline, reduce delays and make decision-making more accurate during the 2026 World Cup.