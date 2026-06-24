FIFA World Cup 2026: England Held To Goalless Draw By Ghana After Defensive Masterclass In Group L | Video | X

Massachusetts: England were held to a goalless draw by Ghana in their Group L encounter at Boston Stadium on Tuesday night, as Carlos Queiroz's side produced a disciplined defensive performance to frustrate Thomas Tuchel's team.

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After their entertaining 4-2 win over Croatia, England were expected to continue their attacking momentum, but instead found themselves stifled by a spirited Ghana side.

From the outset, England dominated possession and controlled the tempo of the match, circulating the ball patiently in search of openings. However, Ghana remained very well-structured defensively, with a disciplined five-man backline and midfield support that limited space in dangerous areas. Harry Kane was largely isolated up front, while England's creative players struggled to find gaps between the lines.

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Despite their dominance on the ball, England rarely tested Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in the first half. The Black Stars, meanwhile, stayed patient and looked for counter-attacking opportunities. Their defensive resilience also forced England into taking shots from distance, which failed to trouble the keeper.

Notably, it marked the first match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 not to have a single shot on target in the first half, as per OptaJoe's X handle.

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In the second half, Tuchel responded with tactical changes, introducing Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Eberechi Eze to add more direct attacking threat. Amongst the sub-outs, Jude Bellingham was also replaced by Morgan Rogers. Notably, at 22 years and 359 days, Bellingham became the youngest male player to reach 50 international caps.

The substitutions improved England's urgency in the final third, with Saka providing some penetration down the right flank. However, Ghana's defense remained compact and difficult to break down, with defenders consistently clearing danger and blocking key passes.

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England's best chance of the match came late, around the 87th minute, when substitute Nico O'Reilly struck the crossbar with a powerful header. Harry Kane followed up the rebound but sent his effort over the bar from close range.

In stoppage time, England came agonisingly close again as Ghana cleared a goal-bound header off the line to preserve their clean sheet.

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Despite late pressure, England were unable to find a breakthrough and were forced to settle for a draw. Ghana's defensive masterclass earned them a valuable point, while England remained top of Group L with four points from two matches. Ghana are second, also with four points to their name.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)