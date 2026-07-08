FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Coach Hossam Hassan Stares Down Photographer After Heartbreaking Loss Against Argentina | Video

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Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan was involved in another tense moment following his side's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 exit to Argentina, this time confronting a photographer on the sidelines moments after the final whistle.

With emotions running high after Egypt surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to the defending champions, Hassan appeared visibly frustrated as photographers gathered near the touchline to capture reactions from the Egyptian camp. A video circulating on social media showed the 59-year-old staring down one of the photographers while standing just a few feet away, creating an uncomfortable moment before members of Egypt's staff intervened and the situation quickly de-escalated.

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The incident came after an emotionally charged finish to the match, during which Hassan had already been booked by the referee for making FIFA's official anti-racism gesture while protesting decisions made by the officiating team. Egypt's players and coaching staff were left furious over several contentious calls, including rejected penalty appeals and VAR interventions, believing they had been hard done by in the dramatic defeat.

Argentina completed a stunning comeback after trailing 2-0, with Cristian Romero sparking the fightback before Lionel Messi restored parity late in the contest. Enzo Fernandez then headed home a stoppage-time winner to seal a remarkable 3-2 victory, ending Egypt's dream run and sending the reigning world champions into the quarterfinals.

The combination of the controversial refereeing decisions, Hassan's booking, and his heated post-match exchange with a photographer highlighted the raw emotions surrounding Egypt's painful World Cup exit, with the coach's reactions quickly becoming one of the most talked-about moments following the dramatic encounter.