FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3: When & Where To Watch Today's Matches Live In India; Check Details

Football fans are in for another action-packed day at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with four exciting group-stage matches scheduled on Day 3 of the tournament. From heavyweight clashes to potential upsets, supporters across India can look forward to a thrilling lineup as the competition gathers momentum.

The day's action begins with Qatar taking on Switzerland, followed by a blockbuster encounter between Brazil and Morocco. Later, Haiti will face Scotland, while Australia and Turkey round off the day's fixtures. The matches are expected to have significant implications for the group standings as teams battle for an early advantage.

For viewers in India, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is available via live streaming on the Zee5 platform, while television coverage is being provided through the Unite8 Sports network.

The tournament, being hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, features an expanded 48-team format and a record 104 matches. Fans can expect late-night and early-morning kick-off times due to the time difference between India and the host nations.

With several top footballing nations set to take the field, Day 3 promises plenty of drama, entertainment, and crucial points in the race to qualify for the knockout stages. Supporters will be hoping for standout performances as the world's biggest football tournament continues to deliver memorable moments.