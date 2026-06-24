FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Celebration Takes Hilarious Turn As Joao Felix Places Wig On Bruno Fernandes' Head | Video

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Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal in Portugal's emphatic 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan at the FIFA World Cup 2026 not only delighted fans but also produced a light-hearted moment that quickly went viral on social media. As Portugal celebrated the strike, the jubilant atmosphere inside the stadium was perfectly captured by the players' playful antics on the sidelines.

In a video widely shared online, forward Joao Felix was seen placing a wig on the head of midfielder Bruno Fernandes while the Portuguese players celebrated Ronaldo's latest World Cup milestone. Fernandes appeared amused by the gesture, smiling as his teammates laughed and joined in the festivities, reflecting the upbeat mood within the squad.

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Ronaldo's second goal of the night capped another memorable outing for the veteran captain, who ended his 10-match goal drought in major international tournaments and became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups. The 41-year-old's brace helped Portugal register a commanding win and significantly boost their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

The playful exchange involving Felix and Fernandes added another talking point to an already memorable evening for Portugal. Fans on social media praised the team's camaraderie, with many highlighting the close bond among the players as they celebrated Ronaldo's return to scoring form on football's biggest stage.

Portugal's dominant display against Uzbekistan came after they had opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, making the convincing victory an important response. With spirits high and momentum building, Roberto Martinez's side will now turn their attention to their final group-stage fixture as they continue their quest for FIFA World Cup glory.