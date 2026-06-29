FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Faces Rape Allegations Ahead Of Argentina Round Of 32 Match

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Cape Verde's remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 journey has been overshadowed by serious off-field controversy after reports emerged that captain Ryan Mendes is under investigation in New Zealand over an alleged rape case. The development comes just days before Cape Verde's Round of 32 clash against Argentina, raising significant attention around the team despite its historic run to the knockout stage. According to reports, the alleged incident dates back to March during the FIFA Series tournament held in Auckland, New Zealand.

The complainant, a Brazilian woman who reportedly worked as a translator for the Cape Verde delegation, has alleged that Mendes sexually assaulted her in a hotel room. She is said to have provided photographs of her alleged injuries, medical records, and other evidence to New Zealand authorities.

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New Zealand Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway but have not publicly identified the individual involved, citing the country's privacy laws. At this stage, Ryan Mendes has not been charged with any offence, and the allegations remain under investigation. Reports also state that formal complaints have been submitted to FIFA and the Cape Verde Football Federation.

The controversy has emerged at a crucial stage of the World Cup, with Cape Verde preparing to face defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32. The African nation has enjoyed a dream tournament by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in its history. Despite the investigation, Mendes has continued to captain the side, and no sporting sanctions have been announced against him so far.

The case remains under active investigation, and authorities have not yet decided whether charges will be filed. No court has ruled on the allegations, and Mendes is presumed innocent unless proven guilty through due legal process. As the legal proceedings continue, the focus will remain on both the investigation and Cape Verde's highly anticipated World Cup encounter against Argentina.